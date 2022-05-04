ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Will a tax break help a developer turn Norwich's empty Hale Mill into a boutique hotel?

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
NORWICH — Norwich is continuing in to try and develop one of many old mill buildings around the city .

Back on April 18, the Norwich City Council introduced an ordinance for tax abatement, as a part of the city’s Mill Enhancement Program, for the former Hale Mill in Yantic.

The mill is anticipated to become a boutique hotel .

The ordinance aims to encourage the reuse of the old mill building, originally built in 1864 and closed in 1988, by abating the real estate taxes on the real property improvement for 15 years following the end of the construction period on Dec. 31, 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229Z8q_0fSTEX2w00

The abatement will be 75% in the first five years, 50% in the second five, and 25% in the third five.

A public hearing and action for the ordinance is set for the June 6 City Council meeting at 7:30 p.m.

“This is just one local economic arm or tool that the city can provide to encourage what would never otherwise happen, which is the redevelopment of these large structures,” Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom said.

Revitalizing Norwich: Empty storefronts plague Norwich's downtown and beyond. What is the city doing about it?

Another example of an old mill that has benefited from the Mill Enhancement Program is Ponemah Mill; now the Lofts at Ponemah Mill, an apartment complex.

“Ponemah Mills is a beautiful set of buildings,” Nystrom said. “The Hale Mill is a beautiful historic building.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grMbo_0fSTEX2w00

The ordinance also states that renovations are to begin “shortly,” and the project is set to be completed by the end of 2025.

With this project, Norwich Community Development Corporation President Kevin Brown said it provides the city an opportunity for tourism, revenue, and hospitality, while the Mill Enhancement Program provides a significant economic development opportunity.

Norwich Rose Arts Festival: Norwich Rose Arts Festival returns for 2022. What did organizers overcome to get it back?

“It’s a great symbol of the kinds of partnerships that can come from folks that want to develop here in the city of Norwich, when working with the city,” Brown said.

The Hale Mill was purchased by its current owner, Mill Development CT LLC of Woodside, N.Y. in June 2018 for $826,000. The planned hotel will have 151 rooms with a restaurant, a pool, and an event and banquet space among its amenities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUknR_0fSTEX2w00

Nystrom also pointed out that like the old YMCA is for the downtown, the Hale Mill and Yantic Village area is a gateway to the city at large, and one of the first things someone coming from Hartford sees.

Plainfield cyber attack: What's been recovered and what's still lost, thanks to hackers?

“It’s important that we focus on gateways, but Yantic Hale Mill is the first gateway to the city,” Nystrom said.

Brown said the Hale Mill site also gives a unique opportunity, as the Yantic Village area is secluded, yet still close to Rte. 2, and I-395.

“It’s well-suited for the traveler and the convention attendee,” Brown said.

The Bulletin was not able to reach anyone from Mill Development CT LLC for comment.

