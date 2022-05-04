OBITUARY: Ethan William Keith

Ethan William Keith of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, he was 20 years old.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Melvin Wayne Meador.

Ethan is survived by parents, Brian and Jenny Keith; maternal grandmother, Janice (Paul) Dedman; paternal grandparents, Randall and Brenda Keith; brother, Gabe Keith; aunts, Joy (Mike) Kurtz, Toni (Casey) Stevens; uncles, Tim (Tina) Dedman, Tony (Wendy) Dedman, and John Dedman; cousins, Sidney and Kade Kurtz, Shannon McClanahan, Lacey Gregory, Chance Dedman, and many other loving family and friends.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, worked with his dad land surveying, and attended ETSU. He was a 2020 graduate of Lebanon High School. He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf, and woodworking. Ethan loved the Lord and helping others. He had a heart for people and loved his dog, Cash.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 12 noon – 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 227 E. Main St., Lebanon.

Funeral services will be on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service at the church. Bro. David Freeman will officiate. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Wyatt Dewitt, Cody Beal, Kade Kurtz, Blake Carter, R.D. Denny, Chuck Coffee, Shane Hoffman, Glenn Chambers, Mark Redditt, and Cameron Stephens.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

