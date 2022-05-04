ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Billy Jack Tubb

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Billy Jack Tubb of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at his residence, he was 87 years old.

He is preceded in death by parents, James Howard and Mildred Tubb; daughter, Vickie Lynne Knight; and son-in-law, Eddie Burton.

Survived by wife of 65 years, Alice Vance Tubb; daughters, Tammy Lenelle Hobbs and her husband, Mike, Jackie Harris and her husband, Jerry, and Toni V. Burton; grandchildren, Wendy Knight, Leah Mendoza, Heather (Darrell) Tidwell, Justin Hobbs, Clint Harris, and Connor Harris; great-grandchildren, Noah and Tate Tidwell, Desmond Mintor, Bailey Mendoza, Kash Mendoza, Callie Grooms, Blake Mendoza, and Ma’layah Robinson; and great-great-grandchild, Layla Mendoza.

Mr. Tubb was a farmer and a member of LaGuardo Church of Christ.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Bro. Bob Haley will officiate. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Clint Harris, Connor Harris, Justin Hobbs, Desmond Mintor, Tate and Noah Tidwell, Jose Neyra, and Bailey Mendoza. Honorary pallbearers will be Melinda Ward, John Buchanan, Joe Estes, Jimmy Draper, Sam Burton, Terry Ramsey, Calvin Ramsey, Chico Offit, and Jerry Massingile.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007. www.partlowchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Billy Jack Tubb appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
