ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex West Ham Star Says Declan Rice Will Leave The Club Amid Manchester United and Manchester City Links

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYCjj_0fSTEOLd00

A former West Ham player has backed Declan Rice to leave the club amid his links to Manchester United.

A former West Ham player has backed Declan Rice to leave the club amid his links to Manchester United and Manchester City.

The midfielder has impressed in the last few seasons, both with the Hammers and with the England national team.

Glen Johnson was speaking to Ggrecon about the 23 year-old: “I think there’s a good 80% chance of him leaving."

"If he’s turned down three contracts, West Ham are going to be sensible about him knowing that he’s not going to re-sign."

IMAGO / PA Images

"And he’s got ‘the big guns’ calling, it’s hard to turn down. So I would say, yes, there’s an 80 to 85% chance that Declan Rice will leave West Ham.”

He was asked where Rice may end up this summer, if he does leave the club.

“Oh God. I have to say City. It pains me to say it, but you’re just going to be getting into finals every year, you’ll be fighting for the league every year."

He finished: "At 23 years old, Declan could be there for another ten years. He could end up with 30-odd trophies, you know?”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We have a score to settle': Mo Salah's bullish tweet after getting his wish of a Champions League final against Real Madrid - four years after being carried off injured in Liverpool's heartbreaking loss

Mohamed Salah has stated his desire for retribution as this year's Champions League final was confirmed as a repeat of the 2018 showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid. The Egyptian star helped the Reds progress past Villarreal in the first semi-final on Tuesday, before the Spanish giants mounted a stunning comeback to beat Manchester City in the second semi on Wednesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mo Salah is one of six Liverpool stars selected in FIFA 22's Premier League Team of the Season and leads the ratings with Cristiano Ronaldo - but what Man United team-mate's inclusion has caused a stir and who outside of the 'Big Six' makes the cut?

FIFA 22's Team of the Season (TOTS) Premier League cards have officially been announced and the latest squad is now out in packs. Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the highest rated FIFA 22 TOTS Premier League cards with overall 97 ratings. The next highest cards includes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Firmino fitness, Spurs and Reds fans

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. Klopp said he "doesn't know" whether Roberto Firmino will be available for Saturday, adding: "It might be possible for him to just train through the weekend and be a big step closer for Tuesday [against Villa], but we’ll see."
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Robbie Savage
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Glen Johnson
BBC

Man City v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 28 league games against Newcastle (W23 D4), going down 2-1 at St James’ Park in January 2019. Newcastle have never won a Premier League game at Etihad Stadium (D2 L14), losing each of their last 12 visits to the ground. Their last away win against Manchester City was at Maine Road in September 2000, with Alan Shearer scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Wolves prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea will look to get back in the win column as they welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.The Blues suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to relegation-threatened Everton last weekend, a result that continued a mixed run of form for Thomas Tuchel’s team.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Chelsea face WolvesThat form has Chelsea at risk of missing out on third place in the league, while Wolves have similarly been inconsistent but still have a shot at playing European football next season.Bruno Lage’s side, who were beaten 3-0 by Brighton last time out, enter...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rodgers reaction to Leicester Conference League loss

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport:. ""Of course when you lose a second leg of a semi-final it's disappointing. I thought the atmosphere was absolutely fantastic from both sets of supporters. It was a great arena to come and play in. "In the second half we were much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester City Links#Hammers#European
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Manchester City will monitor right-back Kyle Walker, who made his comeback from an ankle problem against Real Madrid but was forced off after 72 minutes. Fellow defender John Stones is doubtful with a thigh issue. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says there is a "good chance" Callum Wilson will feature for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Brighton boss Graham Potter 'emerges as the front-runner to take over at Tottenham ahead of Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto Mancini - should Antonio Conte walk away in the summer'... but Spurs will have to pay £10m in compensation

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has emerged as Tottenham Hotspur's top target should Antonio Conte leave at the end of the season. The 46-year-old is now the front-runner should the Italian leave the club with a decision to make with Roberto Mancini and fans' favourite Mauricio Pochettino seen as other options.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool FC: Plans for possible victory parade revealed

A plan is being drawn up for a possible victory parade if Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League final. The Reds face Real Madrid in Paris on 28 May and if they come home with the trophy a parade will take place on 29 May from 16:00 BST, the council said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
595
Followers
859
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy