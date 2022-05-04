ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton and Former Ajax Star on Manchester United's 'Good Choice' in Appointing Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James
 3 days ago

Brighton and ex-Ajax star Joel Veltman has spoken on Manchester United's appointment of Erik Ten Hag, believing it to be a "Good choice" for the club.

Brighton and ex-Ajax star Joel Veltman has spoken on Manchester United's appointment of Erik Ten Hag, believing it to be a "Good choice" for the club.

The Dutch manager will join The Red Devils at the end of the season to replace interim Ralf Rangnick.

Veltman spent most of his career at Ajax before joining The Seagulls in the summer of 2020, and has experience working under the 52 year-old.

He told Sky Sports: "I think it's a good choice only because he's tactically really good, and I think that's the most important thing that they need right now."

"They have the major players, every player showed already they are amazing and can perform well in this league at the highest level."

"So they just need a gaffer who is like, 'Guys, you have to do this, this and this.' He needs time of course, but I think he's probably the perfect match."

"He is still learning. Hopefully he will get the time, and he can get to show the players, directors, everybody and the fans that he is the guy and of course he needs results."

He finished: "As a gaffer you need results and hopefully they will come to him but I think it will be fine actually."

