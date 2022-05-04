ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: David Wendell Beal

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

David Wendell Beal, age 84 of Lebanon, Tennessee died on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Vanderbilt Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.

Born Nov. 4, 1937 in Trousdale County, he was the son of the late John and Agnes Hunter Beal and was preceded in death by his sisters, Lela Dickens, Annie Roberts, Laura Sisco, Matilda Roberts, and his brothers, James, Johnny, and Jodie Beal.

David was a bricklayer for many years, he worked at the Lebanon Woolen Mills for 38 years and retired from the City of Lebanon with 26 years of service.

His wife of over 65 years Katherine Trusty Beal preceded him in death on January 26, 2022, they were both active members of Fairview Baptist Church.

David is survived by his daughters, Debbie Gray and her husband, Benton, and Donna Harrell and her husband, Greg; granddaughter, Amy Gray; grandson, Randall Harrell and his wife, Mercedes; great-grandsons, Kaden and Kameron Harrell; great-granddaughter, Delaney Harrell; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Wilson Co. Memorial Park with Pastor Brandt Waggoner officiating. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pallbearers, Benton Gray, Greg Harrell, Randy Harrell, Kaden and Kameron Harrell, Wallace Alsup. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews and City of Lebanon Public Works employees. Interment at Wilson Co. Memorial Park. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

