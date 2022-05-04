ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Crystal Gail Fortune

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Crystal Gail Fortune of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her residence, she was 39 years old.

Born Jan. 22, 1983, she was the daughter of the late Garland and Brenda Gail Finley Barnes.

Crystal is survived by her children, Jennifer Ann Fortune and Michael Ray Fortune; husband, Michael Fortune; sister, Dawn Grisham; brother, Wayne Barnes; grandmother, Mary Phillips; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Crystal was preceded in death by grandparents, Allie Elizabeth Barnes, Malcolm Cutis Barnes, and Franklin Finley.

A memorial service to celebrate Crystal’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. till service time on Saturday. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

