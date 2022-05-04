ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

OBITUARY: Elizabeth Joann Spears

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Mrs. Elizabeth Joann Spears of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, she was 56 years old.

She was a beautiful, wonderful woman who will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Henrietta Stallings; mother-in-law, Margaret Spears; sisters, Sandra Norton and Hilda Barela; and brother, Raymond Stallings.

She is survived by her husband, David Spears; siblings, Margaret Nieto, Michelle Cagle, Brion (Priscilla) Stallings, Gary Stallings; several nieces and nephews; brother & sister-in-law, Melvin and Dena Spears; in-laws, Raymond Spears, Judy (Al) Pritchett, and Tammy (Michael) Dorris; and fur baby, Gigit.

The family will be having private services.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Elizabeth Joann Spears appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Juliet, TN
State
Tennessee State
Mount Juliet, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Spears
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
497
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy