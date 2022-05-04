OBITUARY: Elizabeth Joann Spears

Mrs. Elizabeth Joann Spears of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, she was 56 years old.

She was a beautiful, wonderful woman who will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Henrietta Stallings; mother-in-law, Margaret Spears; sisters, Sandra Norton and Hilda Barela; and brother, Raymond Stallings.

She is survived by her husband, David Spears; siblings, Margaret Nieto, Michelle Cagle, Brion (Priscilla) Stallings, Gary Stallings; several nieces and nephews; brother & sister-in-law, Melvin and Dena Spears; in-laws, Raymond Spears, Judy (Al) Pritchett, and Tammy (Michael) Dorris; and fur baby, Gigit.

The family will be having private services.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

