Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Mary Lois Johnson

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Mary Lois Johnson of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, she was 69 years old.

Mary Lois Johnson was born in Johnson City TN. She loved Elvis, playing cards, and dancing.

She is survived by her children: Steven Jeffreys, Robert Jeffreys, and Timothy Jeffreys; grandchildren: Sandra St. John, Deborah (Todd) Andrews, Rhonda (Anthony) Long, Cody Jeffreys, Toby Jeffreys, Brandon Jeffreys, Keith Jeffreys, Patrick Davis, Jeffrey St. John, Damien Thorpe, Lillith St. John, Isaac St. John, Jacob Burns, Aiden Burns, Lacey Andrews, Jackson Andrews, and Millie Hyatte; great-grandchildren: Mayson Jeffreys, Cooper Jeffreys, Jayden Jeffreys, Bentley Long, Nevaeh Long, Bryson Donaldson, Mercedez Long, Gracelynn Long, Labria Harris, Mah-man Harris, and Alexis Harris; brother: Grady Johnson; and daughter-in-law and caregiver: Vickie Jeffreys.

She is preceded in death by son Jeff Jeffreys; great-granddaughter Serenity Long, parents, and siblings Wanda Johnson and Richard Johnson.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Interment in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Pallbearers: Steven Jeffreys, Keith Jeffreys, Anthony Long, Todd Andrews, Phillip Boatwright, and Jimmy Upchurch. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

