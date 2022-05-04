ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Kole Man Armstead

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Kole Man Armstead passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, he was 21 years old.

Harold Kole Armstead was born in Lebanon TN. He loved his family, especially his mother and little sister. He enjoyed fishing, music, and shoes.

He is survived by mother Jomegan Steele-Armstead; father: John Blake Burrow; biological father: Jason Sherill; sister: Megan Dawn Burrow; grandparents: Marty Young, Jim Burrow, and Bob Sherill; aunts: Tracey (Donnie) Hampton, Brenda Steele Powell, Twila Dawn (Ricky) Hallum, Trudie Statzer, and Bobbi (Brian) Harris Davis; uncles: Larry Steele and Scott Steele; and numerous cousins; and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by grandparents Bobbie and Harold Armstead, Larry Steele, Annie Henderson, and aunt Kim Miller.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 3 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Pallbearers: Lee Lasater, Zack Horstmeyer, Kalab Johnson, Zach Vaught, Sterling Steele, Kaden Steele, Justin Roger, and Anthony Rogers. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Wilson County Source

