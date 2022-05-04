ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Reedy River Duck Derby to benefit local charities

By Christine Scarpelli
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville is hosting the 2022 Duck Derby for the 18th year, and organizers said they’re excited to send ducks down the river.

Crowds gather at Falls Park to watch their adopted ducks travel down the falls. The fastest ducks cross the finish line first and enter a tube to decide the winner.

Ducks are $10, and the grand prize is a year’s worth of groceries from Publix. You could also win $2,500 cash or a stay at a Greenville hotel. Winners of the derby will be announced on Saturday and posted online.

Proceeds benefit charities supported by the rotary club. Charities apply for the support in January and are awarded funds after the derby.

