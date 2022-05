Most of us play games on our phones. That could be not often at all, or in many cases exclusively, but it’s something that pretty much any of us who’ve ever owned a smartphone have done in the last decade or so. I don’t care for any casual versus hardcore dichotomy, or arguments about what is or isn’t an authentic video game. Bore someone else with that pathetic rhetoric. To me, it doesn’t matter whether you’ve played Infinity Blade or Monument Valley or a mobile port of a Final Fantasy classic; Flappy Bird or Candy Crush, a mobile tie-in for Fallout or a dedicated version of Fortnite; or simply clicked your way to Wordle each morning to wake up your brain with a word game. Congrats: you’re playing a game on your phone.

