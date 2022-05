I’ve loved Naomi Campbell since the '90s. Her sculpted face and silky straight hair are imprinted in my mind when I think about my introduction to fashion. As a child her influence on me knew no bounds, whether it was her ‘Got Milk?’ ad that made me solely drink 1% or her strong runway walk that I would try to emulate years later at the beginning of my modeling career. She’s one of the original supermodels—a true icon—so much so that today, she’s simply known by her first name: Naomi. Her impact on the fashion industry is limitless. Amongst all the supers, Campbell is the most booked and busy, strutting down runways, posing on multiple covers, and most recently, becoming the new face of Pat McGrath Labs as the brand makes a foray into skincare.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO