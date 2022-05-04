ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Call Of Duty: Vanguard' Publisher Blames Rubbish Sales On World War II

By Ewan Moore
Call Of Duty: Vanguard did not meet Activision's expectations, and now the publisher has shared the most wonderfully daft excuse as to why. The World War II shooter still sold plenty of copies compared to other games, of course, but by Call Of Duty standards? It was the least successful launch...

