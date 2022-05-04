ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iris Law cuts a trendy figure in cut out crop top and brown leather jacket as she grabs lunch with pals in NYC after attending the Met Gala

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Iris Law cut a trendy figure as she went for lunch with a group of friends at Sadelle's in New York City on Wednesday after attending the Met Gala days earlier.

The model, 21, showcased her sense of style for the outing as she donned a dark green top with a cut out across the centre that highlighted her midriff.

Iris, who is the daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, paired it with a brown leather jacket with a stud embellishment.

Out and about: Iris Law cut a trendy figure in a cut out top and leather jacket as she went for lunch with a group of friends at Sadelle's in New York City on Wednesday

The star also sported a pair of bright red tracksuit bottoms along with dark grey trainers.

Iris wore her platinum blonde locks in a cropped style while she added to her look with a black handbag.

Enjoying a bite to eat with her pals, the model completed her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Iris attended the star-studded Met Gala on Monday and looked nothing short of sensational in a blue and gold gown made up of intricate feathers that gleamed under the lights.

Outing: The star also sported a pair of bright red tracksuit bottoms along with dark grey trainers

Her figure-hugging dress boasted a cutout across the midriff that put her toned abs on full display.

It comes after Iris was recently revealed to have found romance with rapper Pa Salieu after secretly splitting from her long-term boyfriend Jyrrel Roberts.

She had been dating model Jyrell since 2018 but has since moved on with Coventry-based musician Pa.

It is not known how long the model has been dating Pa, 24, but they were pictured on a night out in the capital last October.

Pa was named BBC's Sound Of 2021 and his debut single Frontline was the most-played track of 2020 on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

Stunning: Iris attended the star-studded Met Gala on Monday and looked nothing short of sensational in a blue and gold gown made up of intricate feathers that gleamed under the lights
Relationship; It comes after Iris was recently revealed to have found romance with rapper Pa Salieu after secretly splitting from her long-term boyfriend Jyrrel Roberts. 

Iris' romance with her ex Jyrrel was revealed four years ago.

Sources previously said: ‘The family likes him, which is important to her. They’re a sweet couple and she’s really happy.’

Last July, the Mail On Sunday quizzed whether Iris was trying to get someone's attention with a string of flirty snaps after hearing she and Jyrrel had called it a day on their relationship.

End of the road: Iris had been dating model Jyrell since 2018 (pictured May 2021) but has since moved on with Coventry-based musician Pa

