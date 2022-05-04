OBITUARY: Paul Raymond Atkinson

Donna Sue Jakes, age 81, passed away May 4, 2022 in Woodbury. She was a life-long resident of the Kittrell Community and owned a Home Health facility for Veterans. Donna worked at White Stag, Heatcraft, and the Post Office. She loved working in her flowers, traveling, and her grandchildren. Donna loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and cooking for her family. She loved gospel and country music, especially George Jones.

WOODBURY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO