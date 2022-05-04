ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: More storms on the way with warm temps

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Another above-average warm day is shaping up across Southwest Florida.

Skies will stay partly cloudy through the afternoon with scattered sea breeze storms developing. Those storms look to be more abundant inland compared to the coast. The showers will diminish into the night with overnight lows around 70°F.

Thursday, we will continue to see very warm temperatures in the lower 90s. Shower and storm chances look to be lower for Thursday with more of an isolated chance.

Inland and isolated storm chances look to hang around through the end of the week and into the weekend continued heat in the 90s through Mother’s Day weekend.

NBC2 Fort Myers

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

