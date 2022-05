Robert Clarence Wiese, age 95, a 13 year resident of Murfreesboro, formerly of Danville and Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away April 27th, 2022. Mr. Wiese was born in Danville, on August 8, 1926, the son of Walter and Henrietta (Bentrop) Wiese, and graduated from Danville High School in 1944. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy in December 1944 and discharged in 1946 as Yeoman 3rd class. Joining the Naval Reserve, he was recalled in 1950 during the Korean War and discharged in 1951.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO