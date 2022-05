Drake brought the smoke to a social media troll by following the guy's wife on Instagram and then sliding into her DMs. The whole ordeal began on Tuesday night (May 3), when Drizzy commented on an Instagram post from an NBA shooting coach named Lethal Shooter, who was showing support for enthusiastic fathers of NBA players like LeVar Ball and Tee Morant. Drake then backed up the coach's sentiments in the comments section by explaining that, in his opinion, it only makes sense that a father would be beyond thrilled that his son made it to the elite level of professional basketball. He also said if he were in that position, he would likely be just as competitive.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO