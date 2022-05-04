One dead after motorcycle crash in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead after succumbing to the injuries he sustained from a motorcycle crash in Torrington on Tuesday evening.

The Torrington Police Department responded to a call of a motorcycle versus car crash on New Litchfield Street (Route 202). At the scene, officers found a 2019 Mazda SUV facing the southern direction on New Litchfield Street within the eastbound travel lane, as the car was entering the Cumberland farms parking lot.

A motorcycle was found lying on its side within the westbound lane about twenty feet from the Mazda. Both vehicles obtained significant damage, according to Torrington police.

The operator of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Christopher Smith, 53, of Torrington.

The operator of the Mazda was also transported to the hospital for precautionary measures due to the seriousness of the crash.

The TPD Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

Police are asking for anyone with information of video surveillance of the crash to come forward. Individuals can contact Officer Belonick of the Torrington Police at 860-489-2000.

