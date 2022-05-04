ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake, CA

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Friday, April 29

By Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌Department‌ ‌
Lake County News
 3 days ago

Occurred at Lakeland Mobile Home Park on Old Highway 53. OTHER SUBJ HIT RP'S PARKED CAR - NEG INJ. RPS VEH - BLK HYUNDAI SONATA - OTHER VEH - GRN VAN - OTHER PARTY DOESN'T HAVE INSURANCE. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.94097 Lon:-122.61884. Service Class: W911. Disposition: Log Note Only....

www.lakeconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearlake, CA
Clearlake, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Loitering#Begging#H R Block#Squatting#06 46 Non Injury Tc#Lakeland Mobile Home Park#Rp S#Rps Veh Blk#Hyundai#E911#Susp#Subj#Via
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Voice

Driver Dies In Head-On, Two-Vehicle Crash In Colchester, Police Say

Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man died in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New London County town of Colchester on Middletown Road near Miles Standish Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police. An eastbound 2018 Subaru...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan

Comments / 0

Community Policy