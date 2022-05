AKRON, Ohio -- Two days of film-filled fun will take over Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood next weekend, during the Highland Square Film Festival. The fest will kick off with a screening of “The Dead Next Door” at The Nightlight Cinema, including a Q&A with the director, J.R. Bookwalter, according to a press release. The 1989 film was shot in Akron. Tickets are available at the Nightlight’s website.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO