Chatham, VA

The Girl Who Left, The Woman Who Stayed: Finding Georgia O’Keeffe in a Small Southern Town

By Megan Mayhew Bergman
Literary Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t justify it, but sometimes I dream of purchasing an old house on the street where my mother lived as a child, vaguely believing that if I did I might come to understand something deeper about myself. Or perhaps I might come to feel at home, a feeling I crave...

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
WOKV

North Carolina worker dies after becoming stuck in bread machine, officials say

SELMA, N.C. — A woman has died after authorities said she became stuck while cleaning a bread machine at a North Carolina business. According to WTVD and Univision 40, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Azteca Market in Selma. Employee Virginia López Severiano, 44, was seriously hurt after she became trapped in part of the industrial mixing machine, officials said.
SELMA, NC
WSET

A look at tornado impacts in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each and every year, the United States sees the most tornadoes of any country on Earth. And each year, damage from these storms is estimated in the millions, if not billions, of dollars. Sadly, loss of life occurs each and every year from these violent...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

100-Mile Yard Sale brings miles of deals to Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You can find just about anything at a yard sale. Just imagine what you can find at a yard sale 100 miles long!. It stretches from Charlottesville to Danville each and every year. And just about anything you can think of is here. "People that...
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Grand Estate in the heart of Roanoke located 5 Min of Lewis Gale & 10 Min of Carilion Hospitals & other amenities. It is nearly impossible to find 4.4 Acres so conveniently located. It is a greater rarity that half of the property is level & the remainder forms a landscape of privacy. Complete remodel including total re-bricking of the entire exterior, a 1,600 SF seamless addition, plus architectural features such as arches & granite window sills that complement the Tuscan vibe of this remarkable home. A thoughtful Flow & huge rooms are the backdrop for the Gourmet Eat-In-Kit with top of the line appliances, Din RM with convenient Butler's Area, Liv RM & two Entry Ensuite BedRMs including the Master. No indulgence is overlooked in the Master Retreat which includes a steam shower, Sitting.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

