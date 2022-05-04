ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Drew Spence to depart Chelsea at end of 2021/22 season

By Ali Rampling
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chelsea's longest serving player Drew Spence will depart the club at the end of the 2021/22 campaign following the conclusion of her...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maren Mjelde
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Jonna Andersson
Person
Drew Spence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Wsl#Fa Cups#Continental Cups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

532
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy