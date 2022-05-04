Athens Democrats make endorsements in May 24 elections

kelly girtz

The Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee is out with its list of endorsements for the elections that are now twenty days away.

Early voting for the May 24 Mayoral, Commission, and School Board contests began Monday and continues through May 20.

From Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee...

The Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee is proud to announce candidate endorsements for the May 24 election! Democrats in Athens, GA are encouraged to vote for, volunteer with, and contribute to these fine candidates. The endorsements are as follows:

Athens-Clarke County Mayor: Kelly Girtz

Athens-Clarke County Commission District 1: Patrick Davenport

Athens-Clarke County Commission District 3: Tiffany Taylor

Athens-Clarke County Commission District 7: Allen Jones

Clarke County School District 1: James Alexander

Clarke County School District 5: Tim Denson

Solicitor General: Will Fleenor

These endorsements were voted on by the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee at the April 28 Business Meeting and received at least ⅔ support of the committee. Endorsements were based on the answers to the candidate questionnaires, how they responded to the ACCDC 2022 Platform, voting records, and past support of Democratic candidates and policies.

In the Athens-Clarke County Commission District 5 race, no candidate was endorsed but two candidates (Dexter Fisher & Matt Pulver) were distinguished to both be Democrats in Good Standing with ACCDC. In the CCSD School Board District 9 race, no candidate was endorsed but two candidates (Mark Evans & Elder Johnson IV) were distinguished to both be Democrats in Good Standing with ACCDC.

