As racehorses continue to die at ‘staggering’ rate, Pa. redoubles efforts to protect them

With time running out in the 2022 legislative session, Georgia lawmakers took up a bill to regulate raw milk. An amendment suddenly got tacked onto the House version of the bill, although the new wording had nothing to do with dairy. The language called for legalizing the use of strips that test drugs for fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid fueling a wave of fatal overdoses across Georgia and the U.S.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO