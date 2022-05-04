ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-080315- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-220510T0600Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1114 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ohio River at Pittsburgh. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. At 23.0 feet, Clemente Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Verdigris River at Independence. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 22.9 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Verdigris River Independence 30.0 30.1 Sat 9 am CDT 22.1 19.7 20.3
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Walker The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Bedias Creek near Madisonville affecting Walker and Madison Counties. For the Bedias Creek...including Madisonville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bedias Creek near Madisonville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins as water escapes the main channel in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Saturday was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 4.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.2 feet on 02/21/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Bedias Creek Madisonvill 19.0 19.2 Sat 8 am CDT 16.8 11.6 8.0
MADISON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Angelina, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Bowie, Brazos by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Angelina; Bastrop; Bell; Blanco; Bowie; Brazos; Burleson; Burnet; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Coryell; Ellis; Falls; Fayette; Franklin; Freestone; Gillespie; Gregg; Grimes; Harrison; Hays; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Houston; Kaufman; Lampasas; Lee; Leon; Limestone; Llano; Madison; Marion; McLennan; Milam; Morris; Nacogdoches; Navarro; Panola; Rains; Robertson; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Travis; Trinity; Upshur; Van Zandt; Walker; Washington; Williamson; Wood TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ANGELINA BASTROP BELL BLANCO BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL ELLIS FALLS FAYETTE FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE GREGG GRIMES HARRISON HAYS HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON KAUFMAN LAMPASAS LEE LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MADISON MARION MCLENNAN MILAM MORRIS NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH TITUS TRAVIS TRINITY UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WALKER WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON WOOD
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Centre, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Centre; Cumberland FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Adams, Blair, Centre, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry and York. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisburg, Altoona, York, State College, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Weigelstown, Waynesboro, Mechanicsburg, Lewistown, Camp Hill, Gettysburg, New Cumberland, Huntingdon, Parkville, Red Lion, Bellefonte and Enola. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Surry; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin; Yancey TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SURRY SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:10:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM AKDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Adams, Blair, Centre, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry and York. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisburg, Altoona, York, State College, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Weigelstown, Waynesboro, Mechanicsburg, Lewistown, Camp Hill, Gettysburg, New Cumberland, Huntingdon, Parkville, Red Lion, Bellefonte and Enola. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barbour by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Barbour The National Weather Service in Charleston WV has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in West Virginia Tygart Valley River At Belington affecting Barbour County. For the Tygart Valley River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tygart Valley River At Belington. * WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Both river banks near the river gage and roadways in low-lying areas are flooded, especially along River and Dayton Streets, the intersection of Talbott Road, and Walbash Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 01/30/1957. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Hillsborough, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 03:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Hillsborough; Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Polk and east central Hillsborough Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1031 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fish Hawk, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lakeland, Fish Hawk, Brandon, Lakeland Linder Airport, Medulla, Mulberry, Lakeland Highlands, Lithia Springs State Park, Willow Oak, Bloomingdale and Boyette. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 25.4 Fri 9 PM 26.2 26.5 26.2 26.5 1 PM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington DC has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Paw Paw affecting Morgan, Central and Eastern Allegany and Hampshire Counties. Potomac River at Dam Number Five affecting Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw and Dam Number Five flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Paw Paw. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, A parking area adjacent to the highway bridge begins to flood. The roadway to the C&O Canal parking area floods, as does the lowest end of the Purslane Run hiker/biker area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:32 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.5 feet, or 9.5 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday morning based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Paw Paw 25.0 15.5 Sat 9 am 17.6 20.3 23.3 24.4 8am Sun
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Conway, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Conway; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Morrilton. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Extensive agricultural acreage downstream of Morrilton along the right bank and north of Ormond Lock and Dam. Remove equipment in the floodplain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Arkansas River Morrilton 30.0 30.0 Sat 9 AM 33.0 30.8 25.3 33.0 1 PM 5/08
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Little Kanawha River At Glenville affecting Gilmer and Calhoun Counties. For the Little Kanawha River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Kanawha River At Glenville. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Water reaches the hotel foundation on South Court Street next to the old bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.6 feet on 12/23/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita; Woodward CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY .Hot and very dry air will spread over western Oklahoma and western north Texas on Sunday. In areas that have not seen appreciable rainfall in recent days or weeks, much of the fuels are still dormant or in transition phase. In these areas, initial attach fire activity will be possible. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...97 to 105.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wilbarger CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY .Hot and very dry air will spread over western Oklahoma and western north Texas on Sunday. In areas that have not seen appreciable rainfall in recent days or weeks, much of the fuels are still dormant or in transition phase. In these areas, initial attach fire activity will be possible. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...97 to 105.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX

