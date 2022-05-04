ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Consumers could choose value brands to cope with rising food prices – minister

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHzkN_0fST0MOs00
Financial News

Consumers could help themselves cope with rising food prices by choosing value brands in the supermarket, the Environment Secretary has suggested.

George Eustice told Sky News that rising fertiliser and feed costs had hit the farming industry, partly as a result of soaring energy prices.

He said: “The better news is that we have a very, very competitive retail market with 10 big supermarkets and the four main ones competing very aggressively, particularly on some of the lower-cost, everyday value items for households, so things like spaghetti and ambient products – there’s a lot of competition to keep those prices down.

“Where it gets harder is on things like chicken and poultry, and some fresh produce, where those increased feed costs do end up getting passed through the system because these people work on wafer-thin margins and they have to pass that cost through.”

Mr Eustice added: “Generally speaking, what people find is by going for some of the value brands rather than own-branded products – they can actually contain and manage their household budget.

“It will undoubtedly put a pressure on household budgets and, of course, it comes on top of those high gas prices as well.”

Labour’s shadow Treasury chief secretary, Pat McFadden, described the comments as “woefully out of touch from a Government with no solution to the cost-of-living crisis facing working people”.

Mr McFadden added: “People are seeing their wages fall, fuel and food costs rise, and families are worried about how to make ends meet.

Families and pensioners who can’t afford their weekly shop need more help, not patronising advice from a clueless minister.

“It’s time for the Government to get real help to people rather than comments that simply expose how little they understand about the real struggles people are facing to pay their bills.”

The Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokesperson, Wendy Chamberlain, also criticised the comments, saying: “These comments show George Eustice and the Conservatives are living in a parallel universe.

“Families and pensioners who can’t afford their weekly shop need more help, not patronising advice from a clueless minister.

“This is the stark reality of Boris Johnson’s Britain. Oil and gas giants are raking in billions, while families are told to buy value food and pensioners are riding around on buses to keep warm.”

However Mr Eustice’s comments follow widespread advice to consumers trying to cope with the cost-of-living crisis to consider dropping a price level at the supermarket to save money.

Supermarkets separate their products into different categories, from the most expensive premium level through to progressively cheaper branded products, own brand and value lines.

The MoneySavingExpert (MSE) site suggests those struggling with food costs try the “Downshift Challenge” by swapping one of everything to something just one brand level lower, explaining: “If you can’t tell the difference between the lower brand level goods, then why pay more for it?”

MSE said downshifting typically cuts grocery bills by 30%.

Mr Eustice’s comments come as latest figures show shop prices are up 2.7% on last year, marking their highest rate of inflation since September 2011.

Food inflation accelerated to 3.5% in April, up from 3.3% in March, although fresh food inflation slowed slightly from 3.5% last month to 3.4% amid fierce competition between supermarkets which resisted price hikes on everyday essentials, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Minister labelled ‘out of touch’ for suggesting shoppers swap to value brands

The Conservatives have been branded “out of touch” after a Cabinet minister suggested consumers should swap to value brands as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite. Environment Secretary George Eustice has been rounded on by political rivals and social commentators after saying that shoppers could “contain and manage their household budget” by changing the brands they buy in supermarkets and elsewhere.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Chamberlain
Person
Pat Mcfadden
Person
Boris Johnson
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Price Level#Price Index#Fresh Food#Gas Prices#Uk#Sky News#Labour#Treasury
newschain

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine

Russia has moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country. Heavy fighting also raged on Wednesday at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Gas Price
newschain

Stoke and Coventry finish with entertaining draw

Stoke and Coventry shared the spoils in an entertaining 1-1 draw to finish the season. Leading scorer Viktor Gyokeres rifled the visitors ahead in the 14th minute with an exquisite angled finish for his 18th goal in all competitions. But Sam Clucas levelled for the hosts two minutes before the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Baby P’s mother ‘traded secret love letters during prison romance’

Concerns were raised about the mother of Baby P’s capacity to manipulate and deceive during a bid to keep her behind bars for longer. Papers detailing the reasons for keeping Tracey Connelly in jail, and why the Parole Board stood by its decision to free her, also disclose how she had become embroiled in relationships with fellow inmates and traded secret letters with her most recent lover against prison rules.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy