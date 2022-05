Teen Titans GO! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse is approaching quickly. Cartoon Network is hyped for the movie's release and showing off the cover art on social media. May 24th is the big day for the home release. Four days later, fans can catch the movie on Cartoon Network, and a month later people can stream it on HBO Max! Lex Luthor has a menacing group of DC Super Villains plotting to take over the multiverse. But, when the Teen Titans and DC Super Hero Girls join forces, it might be enough to save all the worlds from danger. The multiverse is a popular concept right now, and it only makes sense to have DC Comics' zaniest team address a threat to life as we know it. Check out the art down below for yourself!

