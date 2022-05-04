Joint pain? Here's what you need to know when considering a joint replacement procedure

Hip and knee pain may present from a previous injury, recent trauma, or simply as a result of the natural aging process.

The cartilage that cushions our joints begins to wear thin and the bones may begin to rub together or press on surrounding nerves causing pain. If this happens, a joint replacement may be an option for you.

Main Line Health Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Blair Ashley, discusses the signs for when it might be time for a knee or hip replacement, what to expect if you undergo the procedure, and what to do if you're dealing with joint pain.