Small town, big impact: Plantersville hosts 32nd Annual St. Jude Bike-A-thon

This file photo from May 2021 shows participants of Plantersville's annual St. Jude Bike-A-Thon lining up to take part in the fundraising ride. That year, the event raised more than $30,000 to aid St. Jude in its mission to eradicate childhood cancer and other pediatric diseases. This year's event will take place next Sunday, May 15. BOBBY PEPPER | DAILY JOURNAL

PLANTERSVILLE • Plantersville has been the small town looking to leave its mark on St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for more than three decades.

For the 32nd time, Plantersville will host its annual St. Jude Bike-A-thon on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. at the Plantersville Community Center. Participants — both young and old — will ride or walk approximately one mile through the small town in support of St. Jude Children's Hospital. The police department and fire departments from Plantersville and Union County will be there to ensure a safe environment.

The weekend prior to the Bike-A-Thon will play host to a sister event: a live auction. Auction viewing will begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday, May 7, at the Plantersville Fire Department, located on 2589 Main Street, Plantersville. Bidding starts at 11 a.m.

All proceeds from both weekend events benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, a nonprofit facility that conducts research into pediatric diseases and provides care, free-of-charge, to those suffering from them.

How can I help?

Over the decades, the Bike-A-Thon has grown into a big draw for Plantersville. St. Jude Bike-A-Thon Coordinator Sextus Shannon said the entire town and surrounding area take part each year, making it a big community event. A dedicated committee also helps ensure the bike-a-thon’s success.

“It’s a big event for Plantersville,” Shannon said. “We look forward to it every year because St. Jude is so wonderful, and whatever we can do to help them out, we try our best.”

For the second year, the preceding auction will feature paintings, automotive gift cards, restaurant gift cards, household items, jewelry and furniture donated by local merchants.

The Bike-A-Thon itself will have cake walks, refreshments, music, and social activities. Organizers will be raffling donated televisions

Created in 1990, the first Bike-A-Thon featured only nine kids and raised just over $500. Decades later, the event has grown tremendously. Last year, the Bike-A-Thon exceeded its goal of $30,000, raising over $31,000 with over 200 people in attendance.

The 2022 fundraising goal is $40,000. Participating in the Bike-A-Thon takes about an hour. Participants can either bike ride or walk.

“It takes a lot of hard work to reach this goal,” Shannon said. “Without the people’s help, there’s no way we can.”

Shannon wants a good turnout. The event normally averages 80 to 100 participants. On a good year, there can be up to 150 riders and walkers, Shannon said. It is open to all ages. There is no minimum or maximum donation amount, but in order to receive a St. Jude shirt, participants must raise $50.

The most important thing is helping the families of St. Jude, Shannon said. It costs approximately $1.4 billion to operate St. Jude each year, according to St. Jude’s website. St. Jude has developed treatments that pushed the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% at its inception to more than 80%, according to the website.

“What we raise seems to be small, but it goes a long way with other contributors to St. Jude,” Shannon said. “All a parent has to do is worry about their child, so that’s amazing.”