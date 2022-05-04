Atlantic City casino workers seek ‘significant’ pay raise

As Atlantic City’s casinos work to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic, the workers who keep those casinos operating are trying to do the same thing.

The main union representing casino workers tells The Associated Press it is seeking “significant” wage increases in talks that are currently under way.

Existing contracts expire on May 31.

The goal is to keep workers from falling behind in an economy where labor shortages are increasing salaries in other industries, yet inflation is eating away at consumers’ purchasing power.

Many Atlantic City casinos have already hiked wages before negotiating new contracts.