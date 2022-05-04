Tupelo family could face staggering medical bills because of UMMC, Blue Cross split

Charlotte Wright poses for a photograph with her daughter, Ryleigh, 11, at their home in Tupelo. At 6 years old, Ryleigh was diagnosed with central precocious puberty, a condition that causes the body to mature sooner than expected. For years, the family's insurance through Blue Cross & Blue Shield has covered the cost of her expensive treatments, but the recent rift between BCBS and the University of Mississippi Medical Center has put that in jeopardy. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • When Ryleigh Wright of Tupelo turned 3 years old, her mother, Charlotte, grew concerned that she was too tall for her age.

Following a visit to the pediatrician, the Wrights were referred to Children's of Mississippi, a Tupelo-based clinic associated with the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) pediatric hospital. Around age 6, Ryleigh was diagnosed with central precocious puberty (CPP), which causes the body to mature sooner than expected. Besides that condition, Ryleigh has an underdeveloped optic nerve for which she sees a pediatric ophthalmologist four times per year.

For years, the Wrights have been making regular visits to the Tupelo clinic, along with trips to the Jackson location every three months for costly injections.

Until April 1, the family’s insurance through Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi (BCBS) largely covered the cost of these treatments for Ryleigh, now 11. But the ongoing rift between UMMC and BCBS could mean Northeast Mississippians like the Wrights will face increased out-of-pocket costs or be forced to seek care from other providers.

The cost of care

Over the years, as doctors worked to diagnose and later monitor her condition, Ryleigh has undergone countless tests and procedures — lab work, spinal taps, CAT scans and MRIs, a sleep study and an ultrasound of her thyroid.

Every three months, she receives an intramuscular puberty blocker injection called Lupron. The average retail price for a Lupron injection is more than $2,000, according to GoodRx.

Without insurance, the out-of-pocket costs for the family just to cover these injections would be in the thousands.

"Our goal is to prolong puberty to keep her growth plates open so she can reach the height she is supposed to be before this diagnosis," Charlotte Wright said.

At the end of March, BCBS allowed UMMC's commercial health plan to expire and forced the hospital out of its network when a disagreement over reimbursement rates could not be resolved.

UMMC said BCBS has underpaid the hospital system "by tens of millions of dollars per year, for many years."

"Effective April 1, 2022, Blue Cross decided to force UMMC out of its network, potentially subjecting patients like you and your family to higher out-of-pocket costs when seeking care through UMMC providers and facilities," UMMC wrote to patients.

While UMMC continues to accept all insurance plans, it may not be an in-network provider, meaning patients could be faced with higher out-of-network payments for regular visits.

If the family had to pay for a year of Ryleigh's doctor visits out-of-pocket, it would amount to about $60,000 in medical bills, Charlotte Wright said. Her daughter receives MRIs, CAT scans and sees an eye doctor regularly for CPP and her vision problems.

For now, at least, the Wright family won't have to worry about unexpected expenses.

On April 18, the family received a letter from UMMC approving continuity of care for Ryleigh through June 30, 2022.

"As a result of the care that you are currently receiving for a specific ongoing medical condition, we will continue to provide you with items or services covered by your Blue Cross health plan through June 30, 2022, in accordance with the same terms and conditions as would apply if UMMC was still a participating provider in the Blue Cross network," the letter read.

That means UMMC will continue to file claims with and accept payments from BCBS, and any applicable co-payments, deductibles, coinsurance and/or other cost-sharing amounts from the Wrights, at their in-network benefit level for items or services covered by their Blue Cross health plan, the letter said.

If UMMC is still an out-of-network provider with the family's Blue Cross plan on July 1, 2022, the health system will no longer file claims with or accept payments from Blue Cross for UMMC-provided care.

Both parties in late April agreed to use a mediation process to settle the dispute.

While the family has a three-month reprieve from worrying about out-of-pocket medical bills, the letter said patients "may be responsible for the full bill for items or services provided by UMMC, less applicable UMMC discounts."

"When I talked to (UMMC), they said 'If you have Blue Cross & Blue Shield, call us. We will work something out with you,'" Charlotte Wright said.

The letter sent to the Wrights echoed that sentiment, saying "we believe everyone should have unburdened access to care from all UMMC facilities and providers."

Raising awareness for other families

Charlotte Wright said she's looking to raise awareness about the issue on behalf of parents who work minimum wage jobs, don't have Medicaid or Medicare, that are trying their best but will choose not to get treatment because they can't afford it.

"Those are the ones my heart is breaking for," she said.

Because of the disagreement between UMMC and BCBS, Wright worries many will be forced to tell their children they'll have to forego treatment because of financial constraints. So far she hasn't gotten any substantial answers from politicians, the hospital system or the insurance company, but hopes a resolution can be reached soon.

Charlotte Wright said she’s reached out to local and state elected officials to see if there's anything that can be done to resolve the issue with UMMC and BCBS.

As for Ryleigh, the Wrights plan to continue seeing her longtime doctors, even if they have to pay for it out of pocket. She’s been treated by the same doctors for most of her life. According to Charlotte Wright, changing doctors would be a last resort.

"We consider this office our home and the staff our family," Wright said. "She has been a patient there for eight years, and they have helped her so much."

Since Ryleigh has been seeing the same doctors since she was 3 years old, her mother said, "there's no way I would tear her away."

"It's kind of sad because I've known most of them for years, and some of us even became friends," Ryleigh said. "And it's honestly very sad."