80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) shares jumped 93.1% to close at $6.45 on Tuesday on above-average volume.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) gained 59.1% to close at $1.83 after the company announced that dosing of human subjects has been initiated in the XRX-OXY-101 bridging pharmacokinetics study.

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) surged 57.3% to settle at $4.75 on Tuesday.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) gained 32.7% to close at $0.5750 after the company announced the receipt of a $2.6 million purchase order from Medtronic.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) jumped 31.6% to close at $3.50 on Tuesday after the company and its partner MicroSafe Group DMCC received EPA approval for Nanocyn as a hospital-grade disinfectant.

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) gained 30.8% to close at $11.60. The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to Belite Bio’s LBS-008 for Stargardt disease (STGD1).

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) surged 30% to settle at $0.5126 after the company announced that it has initiated a process to review strategic alternatives which may include the sale of the company, a merger, acquisition or other business combination, a strategic partnership with one or more parties, or the licensing, sale or divestiture of some of the company's proprietary technologies.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) jumped 28.2% to close at $0.7059 on above-average volume.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) jumped 25.2% to settle at $11.66.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) gained 24.2% to close at $2.05.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) gained 22.4% to close at $0.8190.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) jumped 20.6% to close at $4.62.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) gained 20.4% to close at $4.36.

CPS Technologies tweeted 'CPS Technologies is excited to announce that we have received a $1.2M order from our partners at Kinetic Protection for additional HybridTech Armor® panels in support of an on-going program...'

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) jumped 20.2% to close at $621.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) gained 19.9% to close at $3.14.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) shares rose 19.6% to close at $10.68. Enovix announced initial smartwatch battery order from leading global consumer electronics company.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) climbed 19.5% to settle at $15.89 following upbeat Q1 results.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) gained 19.5% to close at $2.82.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) rose 19.1% to settle at $0.5599.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) jumped 18.9% to close at $4.40. Tetra Technologies recently posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.06.

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMEA) rose 18% to settle at $3.54.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 17.9% to settle at $1.65.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) rose 17.8% to close at $12.96.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) jumped 17.6% to close at $38.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and raised its FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) gained 17.4% to close at $1.69.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) gained 17.4% to settle at $5.46.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) climbed 17.1% to settle at $29.82 following Q1 results.

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE: SRL) gained 16.7% to close at $10.06.

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) surged 16.7% to settle at $8.86.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) jumped 16.6% to close at $4.08.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) surged 16.4% to settle at $16.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) rose 15.9% to close at $2.70.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) jumped 15.8% to close at $5.04.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) surged 15.5% to settle at $2.83.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) shares gained 15.3% to close at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company recently completed a SPAC merger deal last week and began trading on Thursday.

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) rose 14.9% to close at $3.54.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) gained 14.5% to close at $61.72 after Elliott Investment Management sent a letter to the Board of Western Digital, calling for a full strategic review of the value that could be created by separating its flash unit.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) gained 14.3% to close at $8.24.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) surged 13.2% to close at $4.97.

Atkore Inc. (NASDAQ: ATKR) gained 13% to close at $108.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) rose 12.9% to settle at $9.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) gained 10.9% to close at $99.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 guidance.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) rose 10.9% to close at $2.75 following strong Q1 results.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) gained 11.3% to close at $457.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) gained 8% to close at $31.18. BP’s profits more than doubled to $6.2 billion in Q1, helped by soaring oil and gas prices, despite posting a massive loss after offloading its nearly 20% stake in a Russian-controlled oil company Rosneft.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) rose 7.7% to close at $106.82. IPG Photonics reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $369.98 million, beating the consensus of $334.79 million.

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) jumped 7.7% to close at $188.03 following upbeat Q1 results.

Losers

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) shares tumbled 63.7% to close at $1.85 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics will defer current commercialization activities for tebipenem HBr based on feedback from a recent Late Cycle Meeting (LCM) with the FDA.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) dipped 34.4% to close at $3.05. Blackboxstocks completed its platform integration with E*TRADE Inc.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares fell 30.3% to close at $17.42 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $44 to $21.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) dipped 25.1% to close at $0.9140 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Following earnings, Raymond James lowered its price target on the stock from $14 to $5.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) fell 24% to close at $24.88 following downbeat quarterly results.

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) fell 22.9% to close at $36.52 after the company reported Q1 EPS results were lower year-over-year and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) fell 22.9% to close at $7.70.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) fell 22.4% to close at $6.62 after climbing around 43% on Monday.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) dipped 21.8% to close at $0.3498 on above-average volume.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) shares fell 21.2% to close at $0.21 after dipping around 22% on Monday.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) dipped 20.8% to close at $1.33 on above-average volume.

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) fell 17.7% to close at $12.16 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) dipped 17.6% to close at $37.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) dropped 17.2% to close at $7.24.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) fell 16.7% to close at $8.56 after the company posted Q1 results and lowered FY22 guidance.

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) dropped 16.5% to settle at $5.71.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) fell 15.4% to close at $9.40 following Q1 results.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) dropped 15.1% to settle at $3.93.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) dipped 14.5% to close at $213.74 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and cut FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 14% to close at $150.31 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) dipped 14% to settle at $5.61.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) fell 13.7% to close at $10.10 following Q1 results.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) fell 13.5% to settle at $9.06.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) dipped 13.5% to close at $8.88.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) fell 12.2% to close at $38.35 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) fell 11.7% to close at $14.91 after the company reported a secondary offering of 22.5m shares of common stock by selling stockholders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) dropped 11% to settle at $21.47 after the company reported Q1 EPS results were lower year over year.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) fell 9.7% to close at $132.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) dropped 8.3% to settle at $5.55. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $6.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares fell 7.8% to close at $0.5302 after jumping 17% on Monday.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) fell 7.1% to close at $14.05.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) dropped 6.3% to close at $123.50 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) fell 5.8% to close at $93.63 following downbeat Q3 results.