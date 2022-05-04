ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Woman charged with DWI in fatal Baldwin crash

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Police say a Baldwin woman has been arrested and charged with DWI and vehicular manslaughter in a fatal crash.

According to police, Jinaraya Khan, 31, was driving drunk Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m. when she collided with another car at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Carl Avenue.

The driver of that car, an unidentified 66-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Khan is still in the hospital this morning.

Police say she will be arraigned when she is well enough.

#Dwi#Police
News 12

News 12

