Cortland, NY

Court today for three in alleged Cortland gang assault

whcuradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Three men will appear in Cortland City Court today on charges of...

whcuradio.com

Law & Crime

‘I Stabbed Her in the Head’: Upstate N.Y. Man Allegedly Admitted Killing His Sister with Bayonet and an ‘Awl,’ Ranted About ‘Witchcraft’ and People ‘Worshipping Rocks’

An upstate New York man has been arrested in the murder of his sister. The allegations, most of which come by way of alleged admissions on the man’s part, are shocking and extremely violent. Court documents obtained by Carthage, N.Y.-based CBS affiliate WWNY allege that 67-year-old Wanda Paoli was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Early morning shooting sparks investigation in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning shooting in Elmira left one individual shot, leading police into an investigation in an attempt to find the suspect. According to Police, there were reports of shots fired early Sunday morning, resulting in a response around 2:36 a.m. from officers. Police arrived at West Hudson Street and discovered […]
ELMIRA, NY
City
Cortland, NY
Cortland, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Boyfriend charged with murder in 2021 death of Tiara Lott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 28-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday on a murder charge in connection with the death of Tiara Lott, who went missing in January 2021. Prosecutors allege Andre C. Whigham intentionally caused Lott’s death by strangling her with his hands inside of an upstairs apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo. Authorities […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
#City Court#Police#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Second victim in Thruway fatal crash identified

New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda man dies in prison after inmate fight, ruled a homicide

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has died while incarcerated in prison after a fight with another inmate, Pennsylvania State Police announced. Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell in SCI Camp Hill on May 4, 2022 by prison staff just before 3:00 a.m. According to PSP, emergency personnel responded and attempted […]
TOWANDA, PA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. Upon executing the warrant, the inspector and another trooper discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate. Both of these substances are steroids and Schedule III controlled substances. According to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

