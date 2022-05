Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick noted that the macroeconomic environment affecting customers has an impact on the company’s Q1 2022 financial performance. Shares of financial services company Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) dropped more than 11% in extended trading after the company announced a revenue loss in Q1 2022. The stock decline came in addition to the past failures the company has been recording. From plummeting more than 43% since the beginning of the year, Robinhood stock has fallen over 13% in the last three months. Data shows that the financial services company has been down 3.35% in the last five days, having shed 25.31% over the past month. At writing, HOOD is trading at $8.94 in the after-hours session.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO