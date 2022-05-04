ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee School Committee to consider acting superintendent

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qtlzc_0fSSuAQ000

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee School Committee will take up the issue of an interim superintendent at Wednesday’s meeting.

Former superintendent Lynn Clark was relieved of her duties following her indictment on federal charges of lying to investigators.

Holyoke Police Department asking for help with two gun incidents

According to a statement from the Mayor’s office, Wednesday night, the school committee will consider the appointment of an acting superintendent to finish out the current school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
City
Chicopee, MA
Holyoke, MA
Education
City
Holyoke, MA
Chicopee, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Holyoke, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Chicopee, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holyoke Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy