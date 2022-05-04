Chicopee School Committee to consider acting superintendent
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee School Committee will take up the issue of an interim superintendent at Wednesday’s meeting.
Former superintendent Lynn Clark was relieved of her duties following her indictment on federal charges of lying to investigators.
According to a statement from the Mayor's office, Wednesday night, the school committee will consider the appointment of an acting superintendent to finish out the current school year.
