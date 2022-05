PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh community group said for people of color the city is not as affordable as it is for white people. From 2010 to 2020, more than 10,000 people of color left the city limits for various reasons, including housing costs. Many went to nearby suburbs, where prices are down. According to realtor.com, the current median price for a house in Pittsburgh is $230,000. For some neighboring communities like Penn Hills, the price is lower by about $80,000. Neighborhood groups are helping to make the city more affordable for everyone. "To see a lot of our longtime residents...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO