It may be Cinco de Mayo, but Chick-fil-A is hoping New Yorkers are in the mood for some chicken sandwiches. The southern fast food chain is expanding its presence in the city by opening its newest restaurant on West 181st Street in Washington Heights. The opening of the location will bring about 100 full- and part-time jobs to the area, the company said.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO