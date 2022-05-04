ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

More cameras may be watching Morgan roads

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Among the dozens of bills sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the waning hours of the legislative session was one that would expand the network of state-highway cameras into 21 counties, including Morgan. (Maxian/Getty Images)

Smile, you're on not-so-candid camera.

Among the dozens of bills sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the waning hours of the legislative session was one that would expand the network of state-highway cameras into dozens of counties, including Morgan.

House Bill 4481 was sent to the governor April 20 after passing 95-10 in the House and 48-5 in the Senate.

If signed — which is expected, because Gov. J.B. Pritzker included $20 million in the next budget for such an expansion — it would add hundreds of cameras by opening about 6,600 more miles of state roads for potential monitoring.

In addition to Morgan County, state highways and expressways would be eligible in Sangamon, Boone, Bureau, Champaign, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Henry, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Macon, Madison, McHenry, Peoria, Rock Island, St. Clair, Will and Winnebago counties.

That's not really new, given that there have been three traffic cameras along the state-maintained West Morton Avenue for years to monitor traffic flow. But a companion piece of legislation, House Bill 260 , apparently would broaden the scope of how law enforcement authorities could use the cameras.

That bill also was sent to the governor's desk April 20 after passing 97-10 in the House and 44-12 in the Senate. It would allow a 2020 pilot program in Cook County using license plate-reading cameras to address crime to be rolled out to other areas. The pilot program was in response to a series of shootings on the Dan Ryan Expressway but, under House Bill 260, could be used to "investigate vehicular hijacking, aggravated vehicular hijacking, terrorism, motor vehicle theft, or any forcible felony, including but not limited to offenses involving the use of a firearm" and to "detect highway conditions and facilitate highway safety and incident management."

They could not be used to prosecute low-level offenses such as speeding, according to authorities.

Yet unanswered is where specifically the cameras would be placed. Instead, the bill would allow Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority to hammer out that decision. A state police spokeswoman told Capitol News Illinois that details about locations would be provided if the bills are signed.

While the bills enjoy the support of a majority of lawmakers, Illinois State Police and the state's attorney general, groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union have expressed concerns about how the technology is used and the transparency about its use.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cameras#Candid Camera#Illinois State Police#Maxian#House#Senate
WCIA

Man sentenced to life in prison

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 51-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison because of charges stemmed from a 2018 shooting and charges that he has had before the shooting. On November 17, 2021, Dwayne K. Taylor of Springfield was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed habitual criminal and unlawful […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
KBUR

US Marshals announce 40 arrested in Waterloo area in April

Waterloo, IA- The US Marshals Service has announced 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the past four weeks in what the agency calls Operation Washout Waterloo. Radio Iowa -reports that, according to a news release from the US Marshals Service, the people who’ve been arrested are...
WATERLOO, IA
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

