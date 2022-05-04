Tropical Weather-Pacific

A critical fire risk has been put in place for south-western parts of the US this week. An upper-level trough of low pressure will deepen across the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday, which will cause surface pressure to fall. That means surface winds across Arizona and New Mexico will pick up even more. These areas are currently experiencing a mere 5-15% relative humidity, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has deemed critical in exacerbating wildfire risk. Yet more dry, westerly winds will continue to affect these areas through this week, bringing further fire concern.

