Instagram Is Divided Over Trader Joe's Vegetable Biryani

It says a lot about a company and the goodwill that it's earned from its customers when, after posting an urgent recall alert on Facebook, the response it receives is overwhelmingly warm and reassuring. And that's precisely what is observable on Queen Bee Gardens' Facebook page, in the wake of Queen Bee Gardens announcing the voluntary recall of more than 50 candy products it sold in the last year. Queen Bee Gardens, or simply "Queen Bee" for short, is a Wyoming-based family-owned purveyor of handcrafted caramels, truffles, and toffee, all made from honey produced locally at the family's farm, using honey cultivated from a community of bees the family refers to as the "Little Johnnies."
