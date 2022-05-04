ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Instagram Is Divided Over Trader Joe's Vegetable Biryani

By Aimee Lamoureux
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While some of us might always be in the mood for a hearty, flavorful meal from an authentic Indian restaurant, most of us probably can't afford to dine like that every day. So people who still crave it every night of the week might turn to a grocery store. Trader Joe's...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Martha Stewart Dropped The Perfect Uncooked Pasta Sauce Recipe

Pasta is one of those foods where you don't need a whole lot of ingredients to create a delicious dish. While there certainly are complex pasta dishes, such as multi-layered lasagna loaded up with various sauces, there are also simple yet satisfying dishes like a basic spaghetti pomodoro, loaded with tangy tomatoes, or your preferred noodle in a vibrant pesto sauce. The queen of entertaining herself, Martha Stewart, recently shared an easy recipe on her TikTok account. As an added bonus, the sauce doesn't have to be cooked separately, making it quick to whip up.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why You Shouldn't Keep Your Kitchen Knives In A Wooden Block

Though there's an abundance of different kitchen tools and gadgets available for home cooks, there's one essential tool that most chefs and home cooks agree is absolutely crucial in any well-stocked kitchen — a good, sharp knife. While certain gadgets may help with particular tasks or speed up your prepping process, there's nothing that will level up your kitchen game as quickly as one of the best chef's knives and the important kitchen knife skills to handle it.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Worst Cooks Meal Anne Burrell And Rachael Ray Always Laugh About - Exclusive

If you thought you were a terrible cook, hold steady becasue Anne Burrell has some stories for you. The Food Network star has endured 24 seasons of "Worst Cooks in America," which is currently featuring beloved '90s sitcom celebrities. The premise of the show is to gather the "worst cooks" in the country and have them battle it out for the best — or worst — dish. The series has garnered loyal fans throughout the years, all of which have seen the most vulgar of dishes, in which many of them Burrell herself had to taste test.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

This Is The Biggest Mistake On Chopped, According To Geoffrey Zakarian

Given the wild ingredients that "Chopped" contestants have to incorporate, it may seem like the judges wouldn't notice if a chef went a bit lighter with salt and other seasonings. However, the reason salt is such a critical addition to any dish is the role it serves. As Fine Cooking explains, salt is essentially a flavor enhancer and will amplify all the other flavors you've cultivated in your dish. It can also balance out issues with particular ingredients, taming the flavor notes in a dish that may be erring on the side of overly bitter or sweet. And, if you use kosher salt like "Chopped" judge Geoffrey Zakarian recommends, it often impacts the texture of your dish as well, adding a bit of crunch, per The Spruce Eats.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Must-Have Grill Accessory

With spring rolling in, warm weather has returned and folks around the country can finally break out their grills. Anyone who considers themself to be a pro griller most likely keeps track of all of the best accessories for their outdoor cookspace. Good Housekeeping recommends seasoned grill veterans invest in digital thermometers, stainless steel skewers, heat-absorbing gloves, and grill baskets.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Lavish New Pool 'Pavilion'

Celebrities in specific niches often show how they spend their money to support their craft. For example, Ina Garten has taken fans inside her gorgeous barn where she not only films "Barefoot Contessa" but also hosts parties and patio dinners (via CheatSheet). And Food Network chef Molly Yeh purchased a high-quality pizza oven to better hone her pie-baking skills.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Duff Goldman Reveals His Go-To Guilty Pleasure Food - Exclusive

Duff Goldman is known for creating the most incredible desserts. The size, color, and creativity are truly unmatched for many of the creations coming out of his bakery, Charm City Cakes. Goldman also serves as a judge on a number of Food Network shows, including "Holiday Baking Championship" and "Spring Baking Championship." Not to mention, there's the long run of his hit show, "Ace of Cakes."
RECIPES
Mashed

Martha Stewart Threw A Cinco De Mayo Party And Instagram Is Loving It

Leave it to the supreme goddess of party planning to class up any holiday. Martha Stewart took to Instagram to fill fans in on the "really lovely" Cinco de Mayo festivities held at her farm, likely the historic 153-acre property she owns in Bedford, New York. She put on the event with the help of Baccarat, known for jewelry and crystal pieces, as well as Casa Dragones, a tequila company. Of course, Martha.com (Stewart's online store) provided much of the other decor items.
BEDFORD, NY
Mashed

New Study Reveals The Effect A Vegetarian Diet Can Have On Kids

Wanting our children to eat healthy and nutritious foods is something that everyone can agree is a good intention. Unfortunately, we live in a time where fast food brands and candy companies set their sights on the little ones. U.S. News reports that toddlers between the ages of two and five were exposed to an alarming average of 830 fast food commercials throughout 2019. Considering this, along with other factors, some parents are moving their kids toward a vegetarian diet.
NUTRITION
Mashed

How Top Chef Judge Tiffany Derry Is Changing The Restaurant Business - Exclusive

"Top Chef" fan favorite and James Beard Award double nominee Tiffany Derry has had a few moments in her professional career that changed her and eventually lead her to want to do more to make a difference in the industry. She got her first job when she was only 15 after walking into her local IHOP and boldly telling the manager that she wanted to cook. But Derry was shocked to be told that women weren't allowed in the kitchen. "I was in a bubble," she recalled in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "I didn't understand that they wouldn't want women in the kitchen, and I didn't understand that it was a guy's world." Derry eventually accepted a job as a server, but one day a cook called in sick, and she was finally asked to join the front-of-line in the kitchen. Soon, she paid her way through culinary school while working the graveyard shift at IHOP. Derry shared that she appreciates the opportunity that IHOP gave her, but she never forgot being barred from a restaurant kitchen because of her gender.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

What You Need To Know About The Queen Bee Candy Recall

It says a lot about a company and the goodwill that it's earned from its customers when, after posting an urgent recall alert on Facebook, the response it receives is overwhelmingly warm and reassuring. And that's precisely what is observable on Queen Bee Gardens' Facebook page, in the wake of Queen Bee Gardens announcing the voluntary recall of more than 50 candy products it sold in the last year. Queen Bee Gardens, or simply "Queen Bee" for short, is a Wyoming-based family-owned purveyor of handcrafted caramels, truffles, and toffee, all made from honey produced locally at the family's farm, using honey cultivated from a community of bees the family refers to as the "Little Johnnies."
WYOMING STATE
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Divided On Its New Organic Chicken Nuggets

Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to Trader Joe's, of course. Fans are reacting to the grocery chain's newest chicken nugget release, and not everyone is thrilled with this addition to the TJ's family (via Instagram). This isn't the first time shoppers have been divided over new items at Trader Joe's: Posters on Trader Joe's Reviews indicate that the Chicken Taquitos are one such product. Some reviewers report that the fried tortilla-chicken roll-ups have a mushy center that tastes like anything but chicken. Others say they're delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why Mötley Crüe Just Launched A Coffee Brand

Mötley Crüe has experienced a marked resurgence in fandom since the release of the heavy metal band's Netflix Biopic "The Dirt" in 2019, according to The Music Universe. Now, with fans eager to see the band in person, tickets are selling left and right for a summer 2022 tour. The band stopped touring seven years ago, but they'll pick up where they left off on The Stadium Tour, which kicks off in June in North America. Other rockers, like Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, will join them.
DRINKS
