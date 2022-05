A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances considers reconfigurable silicon nano antennas controlled by vectorial light field. According to Mie's theory, high-index dielectric particles can be induced with intense electric and magnetic multipole resonance under visible range. The interference between electric and magnetic multipole in particles will bring many novel optical properties, such as the enhancement of electromagnetic field, the change of scattering direction and so on. Thereinto, since silicon is the most commonly used material for semiconductor devices with high refractive index, the use of micro-nano silicon structures as all-dielectric optical nano-antennas provides a high-quality platform for optical field modulation and interaction between light and matter at the nanoscale.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO