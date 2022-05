Jevon Holland admittedly was a bit starstruck when he decided to fly out to Las Vegas to spend time with Miami Dolphins teammate Xavie Howard at the 2022 Pro Bowl. “It was great," Holland said during a Zoom media session. "It was a great experience. I felt super motivated. That was one of the best moments for me as a young player, as a competitor really. To see those guys out there, like this is the goal, this is where I want to get to. Having ‘X’ there ... ‘X’ is awesome. The whole time I was with him, tracking him, interviewing him or whatnot, he’s a better guy than he is a football player.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO