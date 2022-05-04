Ammunition Found at Boston Public School for Second Time in a Week

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston police officers were hurt when a man on a bicycle allegedly caused a crash in the area of Mass and Cass late Tuesday night. The suspect was also accused of biting an officer who tried to arrest him. Boston Police said 39-year-old Jason Souza of Roxbury caused the two motorcycle officers to crash around 11 p.m. Souza allegedly fled toward Boston Medical Center. During a search of the area, officers found a bicycle and clothing that had been discarded on Albany Street. Souza was later found, but police said he resisted arrest and bit an officer on the hand before being taken into custody. Initially, Souza did not provide identification. Boston Police later learned he was wanted on eight outstanding warrants. Souza will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO