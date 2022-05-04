ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ammunition Found at Boston Public School for Second Time in a Week

By Alysha Palumbo
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in less than a week, ammunition was found in a Boston Public School building. A bag of bullets was found at a loading dock at the Boston Latin...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
Live 95.9

Men Who Drowned In VT Lake Turn Out To Be From Massachusetts

More news coming in on the incident involving the two men who drowned in Vermont's Seymour Lake yesterday morning, April 19th. And apparently, both bodies were identified, and both men were from Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, Tuesday evening, members of the Vermont State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Boston Latin Academy#K 9
WCVB

Grand jury convened in case of woman charged in Boston Police officer's death

BOSTON — A grand jury has been convened in the case of a Mansfield woman accused of manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, who was a Boston police officer. Karen Read, who is accused of hitting Officer John O'Keefe with her vehicle outside of a friend's house in Canton after a night of drinking, appeared Friday in Stoughton District Court.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Acushnet woman attacked by dolphin while on vacation, leaving her with broken back

ACUSHNET, Mass. — It was a trip months in the making to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with kids and grandkids, and Janet and Steve Ferreira spared no expense. The Acushnet couple booked a family cruise that would take them to several Caribbean islands and Mexico, with several excursions along the way, including a swim with dolphins in Cozumel.
ACUSHNET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hoop mayhem: Boston dad facing gun charges after a confrontation at son’s AAU tournament in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass. — A Boston man is facing several serious charges after an incident involving a gun at an AAU basketball tournament in Westford over the weekend. Westford Police tell Boston 25 News that officers were called to The Mill Works athletic complex around 3:00 p.m. Sunday “for a disturbance” and later found the gun stashed in a baby’s diaper bag.
WESTFORD, MA
CBS Boston

2 Boston Police Officers Injured, Suspect Arrested After Crash On Mass And Cass

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston police officers were hurt when a man on a bicycle allegedly caused a crash in the area of Mass and Cass late Tuesday night. The suspect was also accused of biting an officer who tried to arrest him. Boston Police said 39-year-old Jason Souza of Roxbury caused the two motorcycle officers to crash around 11 p.m. Souza allegedly fled toward Boston Medical Center. During a search of the area, officers found a bicycle and clothing that had been discarded on Albany Street. Souza was later found, but police said he resisted arrest and bit an officer on the hand before being taken into custody. Initially, Souza did not provide identification. Boston Police later learned he was wanted on eight outstanding warrants. Souza will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy