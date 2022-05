“Difficulty of balancing two different cultures” has been shown to be associated with mental health problems among 1.5 and 2nd-generation Asian American young adults. As a child of Chinese immigrants, I grew up with a dual identity: one at home and one at school. I didn’t feel like I belonged in either, only desperate to impress whoever was around me at the moment. I was lost between two worlds, facing the dilemma of choosing who I truly was every time I stepped through the doors of my home.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO