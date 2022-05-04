ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia bars entry to 63 Japanese, including PM

 3 days ago
May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday announced sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, journalists and professors for engaging in what it called "unacceptable rhetoric" against Moscow.

The list includes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, among other officials

The sanctions bar the targeted individuals from entering Russia indefinitely, the ministry said.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

