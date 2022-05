ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County officials said a controversial proposal to put part of the Osceola Parkway extension through the Split Oak Forest is not in their hands. Both Orange and Osceola counties invested in the land in the early 1990s, but an Orange County spokesperson is telling Channel 9 that, as far as a proposal to build a toll road through the land, it falls on Osceola County’s side of things.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO