Health Centers on Cape Cod, Vineyard Receive State Funding

Half of Massachusetts counties are at the highest risk level for COVID-19 in the nation, public health data showed, reflecting a steady uptick in cases and hospitalizations over the past two months as the virus has swept back through the Northeast United States. The community risk levels assessed by the...
BOSTON — The state of Massachusetts will receive more than $250,000 in settlements from five nursing homes to resolve allegations of patient neglect, insufficient staff training and inadequate care for vulnerable nursing home residents, according to Attorney General Maura Healey. Healey said the cases involved preventable harm and, in...
State regulators on Wednesday gave Mass General Brigham the green light to move ahead with a pair of projects at Boston hospitals, expansions the system says will help address capacity constraints. The Public Health Council voted to approve a $150 million plan involving an addition and renovations at Brigham and...
Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office reached settlements with five Massachusetts nursing homes to resolve allegations of patient neglect, insufficient staff training, and inadequate care for vulnerable nursing home residents, which, in some instances, resulted in deaths. The settlements will return more than $250,000 to the state and require important...
BOSTON — The call for help was impossible to ignore for one Massachusetts mother. "Our son had come to us and said, 'I'm not OK. I need help. I feel like I'm going to hurt somebody or myself,'" she said. Christine, who asked 5 Investigates not to use her...
A statewide poll of Massachusetts K-12 parents has shown that 48% of parents are concerned about their child’s mental health and risk of being infected with COVID while in the classroom. The poll, conducted by The MassInc Polling Group, surveyed 1,469 parents of K-12 students in Massachusetts from March...
